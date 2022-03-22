Where is the cheapest place to get petrol and diesel in Eastbourne today (Tuesday, March 22)?

The soaring cost of fuel has contributed to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near 30-year high, and motoring organisations are warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and that businesses may be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues.

Why are fuel prices going up?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been many contributing factors over the sudden rise in prices in recent months. One of the main contributors to the rise in fuel prices has been uncertainty over demand outstripping supply.

The view over Eastbourne seafront SUS-210519-151342001

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused major instability in the global economy, as Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, and is responsible for around 10% of global oil sales.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams said, “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

Here are the latest prices (up-to-date on Tuesday, March 22).

Morrisons, Lottbridge Drove: Petrol: 157.7p; Premium Petrol: 154.8p; Diesel: 168.7p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Asda, The Crumbles: Petrol: 160.7p; Premium Petrol: n/a; Diesel: 168.7p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Willingdon Sf Connect, Eastbourne Road (BP): Petrol: 162.9p; Premium Petrol: 176.9p; Diesel: 172.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Mfg Langney, Langney Rise (Esso): Petrol: 162.9p; Premium Petrol: 175.9p; Diesel: 177.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Rss Kings Drive (Esso): Petrol: 162.9p; Premium Petrol: 155.9p; Diesel: 179.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Sainsburys Hampden Park, Cross Levels Way: Petrol: 163.1p; Premium Petrol: 155p; Diesel: 172p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Tesco Extra, Lottbridge Drove: Petrol: 163.9p; Premium Petrol: 170.9p; Diesel: 175.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Old Town Service Station, The Goffs (Pricewatch Power): Petrol: 164.9p; Premium Petrol: n/a; Diesel: 174.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Trinity Place Service Station (Pricewatch Localfuels): Petrol: 164.9p; Premium Petrol: n/a; Diesel: 174.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Polegate Express, Eastbourne Road (Esso): Petrol: 165.9p; Premium Petrol: 165.9p; Diesel: 172.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

READ THIS: