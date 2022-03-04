Where is the cheapest place to get petrol and diesel in Worthing today?

Petrol and diesel are at record highs and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have impacted Worthing and the UK's forecourts.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:51 pm

The soaring cost of fuel has contributed to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high, and motoring organisations are warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and business be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues.

So how has it affected Worthing's forecourts? Here are the latest prices (up-to-date on Friday, March 4).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sainsburys Lyons Farm - Petrol: 148p; Premium Petrol: 155p; Diesel: 151p; Premium Diesel: N/A

The soaring cost of fuel has contributed to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high, and motoring organisations are warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and business be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Findon Road Service Station - Petrol: 150.9p; Premium Petrol: 159p; Diesel: 155.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Co-op Durrington - Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 158.9p; Diesel: 158.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Durrington Express (Esso) - Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 165.9p; Diesel: 158.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Manor Road Service Station - Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 152.9p; Diesel: 157.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Tesco West Durrington Extra - Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 155.9p; Diesel: 154.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Steeles Of Worthing (Harvest Energy) - Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 162.9p; Diesel: 156.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Heene Road Service Station (Esso) - Petrol: 153.9p; Premium Petrol: 164.9p; Diesel: 159.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Mfg Brooklands (BP) - Petrol: 154.9p; Premium Petrol: 169.9p; Diesel: 163.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Mfg Worthing (Shell) - Petrol: 156.9p; Premium Petrol: 169.9p; Diesel: 162.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Have you read?: Dozens of Ukrainians living in Worthing

Worthing's Pavilion Theatre taken over by film crews as Sam Mendes' Empire of Light production starts

16 of the best vegetarian and vegan cafés in Worthing and Littlehampton according to Tripadvisor

UkraineRussia