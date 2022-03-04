Where is the cheapest place to get petrol and diesel in Worthing today?

The soaring cost of fuel has contributed to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high, and motoring organisations are warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and business be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues.

So how has it affected Worthing's forecourts? Here are the latest prices (up-to-date on Friday, March 4).

Sainsburys Lyons Farm - Petrol: 148p; Premium Petrol: 155p; Diesel: 151p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Findon Road Service Station - Petrol: 150.9p; Premium Petrol: 159p; Diesel: 155.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Co-op Durrington - Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 158.9p; Diesel: 158.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Durrington Express (Esso) - Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 165.9p; Diesel: 158.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Manor Road Service Station - Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 152.9p; Diesel: 157.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Tesco West Durrington Extra - Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 155.9p; Diesel: 154.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Steeles Of Worthing (Harvest Energy) - Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 162.9p; Diesel: 156.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Heene Road Service Station (Esso) - Petrol: 153.9p; Premium Petrol: 164.9p; Diesel: 159.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Mfg Brooklands (BP) - Petrol: 154.9p; Premium Petrol: 169.9p; Diesel: 163.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

Mfg Worthing (Shell) - Petrol: 156.9p; Premium Petrol: 169.9p; Diesel: 162.9p; Premium Diesel: N/A

