Which films are heading to Chichester Cinema at New Park this week - all you need to know

Official Competition

When Julia Thistlewaite is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor she decides to exact a cunning revenge. This was a big hit at our festival.

See How They Run is set In the West End of 1950s London. Plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This blend of Noises Off and Knives Out stars Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, David Oyelowo, Reece Shearsmith, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson.

Another smash at the festival was the delicious comedy Official Competition. With Penélope Cruz playing a director who must harness the rivalrous egos of her two leading men, played by Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez, this comedy eschews easy laughs for something more intricate yet nevertheless hilarious.

Kiss The Ground is a documentary distinguished by its optimism.

The solution to climate change lies under our feet, is the powerful and optimistic message of this persuasive and fast-paced film.

If we can heal our soil by regenerative agriculture, already showing incredible results around the world, we can completely and rapidly stabilise the earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems and create abundant food supplies. Woody Harrelson narrates.