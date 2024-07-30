Wide variety of stores draws shoppers to 'thriving' Horsham
That’s the conclusion of an analysis of the type of businesses operating in the town centre.
A study by the Horsham Society says that, unlike most other towns, Horsham has 80 independent shops and businesses. Society chairman Malcolm Willis says: “We should be proud Horshamites.”
He says that Swan Walk Shopping Centre is dominated by national chains but the picture is different elsewhere. He says West Street and the Bishopric have 16 independent retailers; Middle Street and Market Square have 15; East Street, Piries Place and Park Place have 28 and Carfax has 21 independents.
“These figures clearly show that Horsham is not a clone of other towns. Overall, with more than half of our retailers being independent, it demonstrates that it is a thriving town.
“Shoppers are drawn to the town for the variety it is offering, including the range of restaurants. Generally shops do not remain empty for long, and more often than not are replaced by another independent business.
“In addition, Horsham is attracting high end stores. The two most recent being Thermomix Cooking Studio – the nearest alternatives being London or Southampton – and the Hotel Chocolat Café. Brighton is the next closest.
“These businesses have confidence in our town. Horsham District Council is helping to promote Horsham through the expansion of our markets, which are now on a Thursday and a Saturday. There are also events at the bandstand, with stalls, on some Friday evenings too.
"The town is becoming busier and that can only be good for us. The increased footfall will continue to attract businesses to Horsham and help us to thrive.”
He points out that people on social media frequently complain of there being too many cafes, hairdressers and vape shops in Horsham. “If that is true, then market forces will soon resolve the issue, but I have yet to notice an empty café.
“There are some unoccupied units in town, and these are generally the larger premises with the higher rent and rates.”
Writing in the Horsham Society’s newsletter, Malcolm adds: “We have a lovely town centre within a historic setting, much of which is a conservation area. We should be proud of being Horshamites and celebrate what we have.”
