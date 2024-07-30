Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A wide variety of independent businesses is drawing in shoppers to ‘thriving’ Horsham.

That’s the conclusion of an analysis of the type of businesses operating in the town centre.

A study by the Horsham Society says that, unlike most other towns, Horsham has 80 independent shops and businesses. Society chairman Malcolm Willis says: “We should be proud Horshamites.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says that Swan Walk Shopping Centre is dominated by national chains but the picture is different elsewhere. He says West Street and the Bishopric have 16 independent retailers; Middle Street and Market Square have 15; East Street, Piries Place and Park Place have 28 and Carfax has 21 independents.

Horsham town centre is thriving with a variety of independent shops. Pic Steve Robards SR2011101

“These figures clearly show that Horsham is not a clone of other towns. Overall, with more than half of our retailers being independent, it demonstrates that it is a thriving town.

“Shoppers are drawn to the town for the variety it is offering, including the range of restaurants. Generally shops do not remain empty for long, and more often than not are replaced by another independent business.

“In addition, Horsham is attracting high end stores. The two most recent being Thermomix Cooking Studio – the nearest alternatives being London or Southampton – and the Hotel Chocolat Café. Brighton is the next closest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These businesses have confidence in our town. Horsham District Council is helping to promote Horsham through the expansion of our markets, which are now on a Thursday and a Saturday. There are also events at the bandstand, with stalls, on some Friday evenings too.

"The town is becoming busier and that can only be good for us. The increased footfall will continue to attract businesses to Horsham and help us to thrive.”

He points out that people on social media frequently complain of there being too many cafes, hairdressers and vape shops in Horsham. “If that is true, then market forces will soon resolve the issue, but I have yet to notice an empty café.

“There are some unoccupied units in town, and these are generally the larger premises with the higher rent and rates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad