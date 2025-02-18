Wild swimming weekends to be introduced at luxury hotel near Horsham

Wild swimming weekends are being introduced at a luxury hotel near Horsham.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-star South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding is inviting guests to take the plunge into open water under expert guidance at wild swimming sessions beginning next month.

A spokesperson said: “These immersive experiences are designed for swimmers of all levels, from beginners looking to build confidence to seasoned swimmers refining their technique.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions will be led by Ella Foote, editor of Outdoor Swimmer magazine and founder of The Dip Advisor. The spokesperson added: “Guests will experience a full day of professional coaching, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge to embrace wild swimming safely and confidently.

Wild swimming weekends are being introduced at the luxury five-star South Lodge Hotel

"Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy expert-led swimming coaching, with access to dry robes, wetsuits, tow floats, and swimming hats to ensure comfort in the water.

"A light lunch will be served at Botanica, followed by an overnight stay with spa access until 2pm on Sunday. The experience also includes breakfast or brunch on Sunday, along with priority booking for a Sunday morning wild swim.”

Wild Swimming Weekend dates include: Saturday March 29; Saturday July 19 and Saturday September 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Lodge’s 44,000 sq ft spa overlooks the South Downs and features state-of-the-art facilities, including indoor and outdoor pools, thermal suites, and an extensive menu of spa treatments. The Botanica restaurant, led by head chef Jonathan Spiers, focuses on fresh, seasonal, and plant-based cuisine.