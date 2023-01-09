Edit Account-Sign Out
Wilko's better than half price January sale is underway

Wilko January sale: helping Sussex shoppers beat the January blues

Home and garden retailer Wilko has launched a January sale to help Sussex shoppers achieve a refreshed and cosy home.

By Sam Woodman
5 minutes ago

The 2023 sale is available online and in the firm’s shops – which in Sussex are in Bognor Regis, Burgess Hill, Crawley, Eastbourne, Horsham and Worthing – with lots of items reduced and many better than half price.

To tidy away all the new toys and clear away any clutter, shoppers can pick up the Wilko grey/white rope tote, which is reduced to £5. To revamp your living room, the Wilko charcoal new faux Mongolian cushion will add a cosy touch for £4. and to make the return to working from home easier – and cosier – shoppers can treat themselves to the Wilko silver waffle throw for £9, helping them stay warm.

For more highlights of the sale, visit wilko.com

1. Wilko January sale

This pink ulta-soft throw was £5.50 and is now £2.50

Photo: Wilko

2. Wilko January sale

The Wilko white waffle double duvet set was £19.50 and is now £15

Photo: Wilko

3. Wilko January sale

This hedgehog water hyacinth basket was £14 and is now £11.20

Photo: Wilko

4. Wilko January sale

The grey/white rope tote was £10 and is now £5

Photo: Wilko

