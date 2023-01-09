The 2023 sale is available online and in the firm’s shops – which in Sussex are in Bognor Regis, Burgess Hill , Crawley , Eastbourne, Horsham and Worthing – with lots of items reduced and many better than half price.

To tidy away all the new toys and clear away any clutter, shoppers can pick up the Wilko grey/white rope tote, which is reduced to £5. To revamp your living room, the Wilko charcoal new faux Mongolian cushion will add a cosy touch for £4. and to make the return to working from home easier – and cosier – shoppers can treat themselves to the Wilko silver waffle throw for £9, helping them stay warm.