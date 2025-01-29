Work on new West Sussex sushi restaurant has begun

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Builders were spotted working on a new Korean-Japanese sushi restaurant this week.

As we reported last year, the plan is to open a Kokoro in Warwick Street, Worthing, in the space formerly occupied by Triple Two Coffee.

The door to the premise was open today (January 29) and builders were working inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The unit had previously been empty for months. A planning application submitted to Worthing Borough Council last year showed how the building should look when the firm moves in.

How sushi restaurant Kokoro should look when it opens in Warwick Street in WorthingHow sushi restaurant Kokoro should look when it opens in Warwick Street in Worthing
How sushi restaurant Kokoro should look when it opens in Warwick Street in Worthing

Founded by Rak-Kyu Park just over a decade ago, the firm now has around 50 locations across the UK including two already in Sussex – in Brighton and Chichester.

HAVE YOU READ? West Sussex restaurant to close – 'It’s been the toughest and saddest decision of our lives’

Its website says: “KOKORO’s success can be attributed to our customers’ appreciation for authentic and delicious meals, supported by good service through KOKORO’s reliable quality management in sourcing and packaging.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning application asked that the firm be allowed to put up internally illuminated signage. The request was refused after The Worthing Society raised concerns. A council report found the signage ‘would be detrimental to, and would not preserve or enhance, the character and appearance of the building and the South Street Conservation Area in which it is situated’.

Work looks to have started to create Kokoro – a new sushi restaurant in WorthingWork looks to have started to create Kokoro – a new sushi restaurant in Worthing
Work looks to have started to create Kokoro – a new sushi restaurant in Worthing

Instead, the installation of two sets of externally illuminated fascia letters and one non-illuminated projecting sign was approved.

On the Kokoro website, menu items include chicken katsu curry, sweet and sour chicken, Kokoro beef bulgogi and kimchi fried rice.

Kokoro is a few doors down from newly opened Gail’s bakery.

Kokoro was asked for comment. An opening date for the branch is yet to be confirmed.

See https://kokorouk.com/

Related topics:Work

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice