Worthing’s business improvement district is appealing for residents’ help to keep a public protection order in place.

Adur and Worthing Councils are currently reviewing the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which is due to expire.

Worthing BID said it has ‘helped tackle anti-social behaviour across our town’ and believes it should be kept in place.

"As part of this review, the council is inviting feedback from local residents, businesses, and community organisations,” a BID spokespersons aid.

If the PSPO expires, council and police powers to intervene in public nuisance incidents will be ‘severely limited’, the BID said. (Photo: Sussex World stock image)

"Worthing BID is urging everyone to show their support and vote in favour of extending the PSPO for a further three years.

"Worthing is a beautiful and thriving town – but like many busy seaside communities, it faces challenges from persistent anti-social behaviour in public spaces.

"The PSPO has played a crucial role in managing these issues, helping our local authorities and police maintain order and keep our community safe.”

Without the PSPO, the BID said it will become ‘significantly harder’ to deal with ‘repeated low-level but disruptive behaviour’ that affects the safety and appeal of the town.

The BID said keeping this legal framework in place will:

– Allow police and council officers to act quickly and effectively against antisocial behaviour;

– Protect public spaces from nuisance activity such as public drinking, drug use, and verbal abuse;

– Support families, children, and vulnerable residents who use our town centre and seafront;

– Improve the experience for tourists and support local businesses that rely on a welcoming environment

The BID also listed ‘key hotspot areas’ that the PSPO ‘helps protect’:

– South Street Square & Montague Place – “Frequent reports of public drinking, intimidation, and rowdy behaviour.”

– East Worthing Beach (Windsor Road area) – “Issues with illegal camping, littering, and substance misuse.”

– Teville Place & Montague Street – “Shoplifting and verbal aggression affecting businesses and shoppers.”

– The Quadrant, Durrington – “Youth disturbances and concerns raised by residents."

– Shoreham Beach Green – “Youth-related disruption impacting the peaceful beach environment.”

The spokesperson added: “ It may take longer to respond to anti-social behaviour, and penalties will be less effective. Public confidence and feelings of safety may decline, affecting families, businesses, and tourism.

"Let’s work together to keep Worthing safe, welcoming, and family-friendly.

"Please have your say and support the PSPO extension for another three years. Every vote counts. Help make a real difference to your community.”

The deadline for comments is June 10.

To have you say, follow the link to this Google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd4dHRzzHXKggR8AJCDQjBoLM3pJTrMmfc9_oDRc9GtuRbTvQ/viewform