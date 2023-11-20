Developers have unveiled plans to open a new aparthotel in Worthing town centre.

Fresh Lime Developments is planning to open a boutique venue, which would comprise ‘31 luxury rooms of various sizes’ and would see an additional two storeys of development over Superdrug’s unit.

The building has been designed by Angels in the Architecture and it set to go out to public consultation on Saturday (November 25).

Lee Bibring, co-founder of Fresh Lime Developments, said: “This is an exciting proposal for Worthing town centre.

CGI image of the proposed new aparthotel in Montague Street, Worthing. Photo: Fresh Lime Developments

"We think the proposal complements the setting, breathes life into the high street and gives Worthing a fresh and vibrant new accommodation offer.

"Our public consultation gives local people the opportunity to have their say on the proposal before we apply for planning permission. We hope they like the proposal and the design as much as we do.”

An aparthotel is a type of hotel providing self-catering apartments as well as ordinary hotel facilities.

Fresh Lime Developments said its proposal – for a ‘prime location’ on the high street – ‘seeks to enhance’ Worthing’s tourist accommodation offer, whilst ‘respecting its setting’ within the South Street conservation area and retaining the retail store.