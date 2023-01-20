A contemporary art gallery in Worthing is set to close after the owners announced plans to move on – but they hope the site will be retained as ‘creative space’.

After six ‘very fruitful and enjoyable years’ running the West End Gallery in Rowlands Road, artists Sarah Sepe and Barry Williams will move onto pastures new.

They had been using the site to share studio space and show their work in the gallery and, ‘from time to time’, were joined by guest artists enabling the gallery to ‘offer a wider mix of work’.

Sarah and Barry have now decided to hand back the keys to the landlord when the lease ends on March 31, with it unclear at this stage how the site will be used in future.

“We shall be very sad to leave because it has been an inspiring and creative environment,” Sarah and Barry said. “We have made many friends through the gallery and we shall miss all the lovely customers who have supported us and bought our work over the years. We owe all of them a very big thank you.”

Barry and Sarah’s business partnership, Worthing Art Studios LLP, will be wound up at the end of the current financial year (April 5) so they will not be ‘disappearing from the Worthing arts scene’.

They will also continue to facilitate the artists’ breakfast networking events on the 7th of every month at Brewhouse & Kitchen on Wykeham Road – and intend to take part in next summer’s Worthing Artists’ Open Houses.

Sarah said there will also be a closing down sale at the gallery, with art work, greeting cards and display boards expected to be on offer.

Why they have decided to move on

Sarah and Barry – who were part of the team that set up the Worthing Art Studios in 2013 – jointly agreed to close the gallery due to personal commitments making it difficult to open the gallery ‘as much as would like’, compounded by an increased electricity bill.

“We decided we can’t do this anymore,” Sarah said. “It’s the right time to step back. We are ten years older and life has changed for us. We are struggling to open for the core hours we promised. It’s the end of a really good project.

“We are going out with a big smile – it will be the end of a successful six-and-a-half-year project here and we are looking forward to working differently in the future."

Barry and Sarah first met at a pop-up art project in the Guildbourne Centre around 12 years ago. The Artists’ Open Shop appeared twice a year in the summer and also had a Christmas shop. It was from this that the the Worthing Art Studios was formed in King Edward Close.

On the decision to open up a gallery in the west end of Worthing, Sarah said: “We decided we wanted to do something a bit different. Being an artist, it’s quite hard sometimes to sell your work. We sold our work throughout the year.

“We hope the gallery finds a new owner that keeps it as an open shop, as it’s such a lovely building. We would feel much happier if it would be used as a shop rather than an office.

"Fingers crossed it will stay as a creative space.”

To see Barry and Sarah’s latest work, visit their websites www.bcworthing.com and www.sarahsepe.com.