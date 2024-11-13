The team at Sea Lane Café in Goring said in October they were ‘thrilled to announce’ the planned replacement of the marquee with a permanent structure.

The beach-side café in Marine Crescent closed on Monday (November 11) and will reopen on Saturday (November 16). The kiosk downstairs remains open.

"Work on our new extension kicks off on November 4th, and we can’t wait for you to see what we have in store,” a Facebook post in October read.

"During this time, we’ll remain OPEN as usual, with the exception of a short closure from November 11th to November 15th. Our shop below will remain OPEN as usual throughout this period.

“Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to welcoming you to our expanded space very soon!”

The café staff informed customers that construction work got ‘off to a great start’, adding: “Many thanks to all our customers with your support and understanding this week.”

