Worthing beauty spot with pub & tea rooms and football pitches will be temporarily inaccessible

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 17:33 BST

A road which leads to a Worthing beauty spot will be closed temporarily on Tuesday, February 25.

Worthing Borough Council asked the public to ‘please be aware’ that it will temporarily closing off access to Highdown Rise ‘so our parks team can safely trim a number of overgrown hedges’.

"The hedges near the entrance of the road are in need of a trim to improve visibility for vehicles entering Highdown Rise and rejoining the busy A259,” the council explained.

"The cutting will also help make it easier for vehicles to pass side-by-side on the narrow stretch of road.

The council said it has contacted the owners of The Highdown pub and tea rooms to ‘make them aware of the temporary closure’. Photo: Worthing Borough CouncilThe council said it has contacted the owners of The Highdown pub and tea rooms to ‘make them aware of the temporary closure’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council
"We’ll be closing the road from 8.30am to 3pm [on Tuesday, February 25] to ensure our parks team can complete the work safely, meaning you will be temporarily unable to access Highdown Gardens, The Highdown pub and tea rooms or the nearby football pitches via Highdown Rise.”

The council said it has contacted the owners of The Highdown pub and tea rooms to ‘make them aware of the temporary closure’.

"We apologise for any inconvenience the work may cause,” a social media post added.

"The hedge cutting is being undertaken now to avoid bird nesting season, which runs from early spring to late summer.”

