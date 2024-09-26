Worthing café has new name - and the Italian owners have big plans for the future

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 16:34 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 17:19 BST
A Worthing café and bistro has new owners – and they have big plans for the future.

Amo is the new name for Coffee Me in Worthing’s Montague Street.

The new name derives from the Italian word ‘Amore’ – embracing the essence of love.

The people behind the new venture are Enzo Santangelo and Enzo Postiglione, both from Napoli – who run Enzo’s Italian Restaurant Worthing in neighbouring Graham Road.

They plan to leave Amo in the hands of their children, Francesco and Simone.

A social media announcement in August read: “Welcome to Amo, our newly named establishment! Embracing the essence of love, ‘Amore’ in Italian, we are delighted to welcome you with open arms and affection.

"Thank you for being a part of our journey filled with love and warmth.”

Mr Postiglione told the Worthing Herald that the purpose of taking over the café was to provide ‘something a little bit different, with an Italian touch’.

He added: “We will be open for events. Let’s see what the future brings. Thank you for your support, I hope you can come and see us in this new café and bistro.”

Amo has an extensive new menu, offering an array of breakfast and lunch options – including burgers, paninis and ciabattas. Each week, there will be a different meal on the specials board. Cocktails are also in the pipeline.

A social media post read: “Check out our new menu at Amo Café Bar Bistro, where every dish tells a delicious story. Come savor the experience!”

The business has indoor and outdoor seating – and offers a collection service.

A review shared on the business’ Facebook page read: “You can tell its owned by the people who own Enzo's, as it's really great food!

“They're currently undergoing a bit of a refresh/refurb and you can tell it's going to have a nice, bistro style.

“They've got a great choice on the main menu, but I went for a bacon and cheese omelette off the specials. It was overflowing with filling and really tasty.

“Definitely worth a lunchtime visit, if you fancy something a bit lighter.”

Amo will also be serving an exclusive coffee blend – specially crafted for Enzos’ Italian Restaurant.

They said: “This unique coffee blend is one-of-a-kind and not available anywhere else in Worthing. Come and savour the exquisite taste of Enzo & Amore's signature coffee!”

To find out more, and to see the full menu, visit https://www.facebook.com/Amocafebarbistro.

