Worthing café owners announce they're leaving the business – 'We'll miss you all terribly'

The owners of a family run café in Worthing are leaving the business following an ‘uncertain time’.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe Roo, in Broadwater Street West, is being taken over by new owners, after the current owner Nevin Jinha said ‘personal and commercial’ reasons had led to the decision for her to step away.

HAVE YOU READ? New supermarket to open in Worthing town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message on the Cafe Roo Facebook page last week read: “Morning to all of our loyal customers. Please let me start by apologising for the lack of updates regarding the cafe - it’s been an uncertain time that went on longer than expected.

Nevin Jinha (centre) and the team at Cafe Roo in 2023. Picture: Katherine HM

“We have absolutely loved our time at Roo, creating an environment welcoming all & delivering what we hope to have been quality, homemade produce.

“We’ve met so many lovely people of all ages, stages & places in life and we’re forever grateful for the opportunity to have known you.

“Unfortunately, for reasons personal & commercial we made the difficult decision to leave the business. This was not taken lightly and again apologise for not keeping you as undated as we could. It’s been tricky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Cafe has been taken on by a family who plan to bring you a high standard of food and service and they have experience in the industry.

“We’ll miss you all terribly and wish everyone well. Thank you for the incredible support and for making our time at Roo so happy.”

Named after owner Nevin Jinha’s young son Raffi, whose nickname is Raffi Roo, Cafe Roo in Broadwater opened in September 2023.

It serves a range of quality, homemade produce.