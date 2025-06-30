Worthing café to host Pride party this weekend

A café in Worthing town centre is hosting a Pride party this weekend.

G-Lite in Warwick Street will host the invite-only Pride LITE Party from 9pm to 2am on Saturday, July 5.

Owner Sav said: “It’s an invite-only event designed to bring the community together in a safe, inclusive, and vibrant space, and we’re proud to lead the way as a business that supports diversity and celebration in Worthing.

“The idea behind the Pride Party is simple: we wanted to create a night that brings regulars and new faces together for something fun, uplifting, and truly different.

“With the increasing demand for unique night-time experiences, we saw an opportunity to energize the town centre with something meaningful and joyful and with the support of the local licensing team, we’ve been granted permission to extend until 2am.

The event will feature Afro House DJs (Toru, Ago De Felice, and Clara De Luna), Afrohouse, rainbow vibes, and Italian cocktails, including the Limoncello Spritz and Aperol Spritz, to give guests an authentic Italian twist to the night.