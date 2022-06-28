Worthing charity Guild Care opens its doors for national Care Home Open Week

Choosing a care home that is right for you and your family is never an easy decision, and it is fair to say that it has become even more difficult over the past couple of years. Whether you are seeking care for a loved one or considering a career change, a care home becomes your home. So, it has to feel 100 per cent right.

That is why we are opening our doors for a series of care home open days, to show the people of Worthing what makes a Guild Care home such a special place to live or work.

We have several vacancies within our homes and for anyone considering a new career opportunity, we are committed to giving our people the time to care. Our charity has been built around the ethos of helping people to live well and love every day. We are also now offering an incredibly generous £1,000 welcome bonus to all new starters in care roles!

Margaret, one of the residents at Caer Gwent, with a cheery message she was sent by a pupil from Orchards Junior School

Our charity has three care homes in the Worthing area, all of which are hosting open days this week. Linfield House is a residential and nursing care home, with two dementia suites, that promotes independent living – providing residents with the support and care they need to live well.

Haviland House is our purpose-built dementia care home that was a Best Dementia Care Home finalist in the National Dementia Care Awards 2019. Finally, Caer Gwent, which combines superb residential living with 24‐hour expert nursing care, supports individuals with complex health conditions and has a particular focus on palliative support.

Our open days will be a great opportunity to see what life is like at these wonderful homes. Visitors will be able to meet the Guild Care family, including managers, care staff and residents, our award‐winning health and wellbeing co-ordinators – the brains behind our diverse schedule of activities, the highly-skilled kitchen teams who provide personalised menus and the laundry and housekeeping teams who keep everything running smoothly.

Kevin Burke, director of quality and care home operations at Guild Care

The open days will be structured to accommodate both potential carers and care seekers. Those looking into care for a loved one are recommended to attend the ‘meet the teams’ session in the late morning and early afternoon – additional details and timings are available on our website. Those interested in a career with Guild Care can drop in at any time between 10am and 4pm.

Everyone matters at Guild Care. We hope you can join us to see for yourself! To find out more visit www.guildcare.org/seekers‐open‐days.

Guild Care is a registered charity and care provider that has been serving Worthing since 1933. For more information on vacancies and our new welcome bonus, or to find out if we could support you or a loved one, please visit our website at www.guildcare.org.

