Two essential machines suddenly broke down at Charlene's Chocolate Factory in Worthing’s Guildbourne Centre – just a week before Christmas.

With paid-for orders and workshops to honour, Richard Ruthven and his partner Sophie were ‘panicking’ as they ‘could not afford’ to replace the machine.

Richard decided to set up a GoFundMe campaign, which read: “We are a small family run business who run a chocolate shop in Worthing on the South Coast.

"We offer chocolate making workshops and make handmade chocolate bars in our small factory and we have had two machines suddenly break over one weekend we are not in a position financially to get these repaired.

"We fear this may mean the end of our business [so] we are asking very much for help or donations of whatever people can afford to help us get the hardest working parts of our business – besides us – working again.

"Our chocolate tempering machine is an essential part of our making and without it we cannot run workshops or make chocolate very easily.

"We have loved every second of the three years we have been in the Guildbourne Centre and have loved seeing your birthday parties and chocolate making experiences. We would appreciate any help in this very hard time.”

Within 24 hours, the local community rallied to raise the required £1,000 total.

“It was really overwhelming to be honest,” Richard said. “I thought we'd be lucky if we raised 20 quid and I very flippantly put the page together.

"I very cynically thought it wouldn't work but within 24 hours and we raised the money, it's insane. We were really surprised.

“The support was amazing.”

Richard said the feeling he and his partner Sophie felt was ‘awful’ when the machines broke – and they were genuinely fearful it would be the end of the business, which is named after his daughter, Charlene.

"We thought we were going to have to refund everybody, thinking it’s going to be a nightmare, as we can’t afford it.” Richard said. “We were panicking.

“Some of the orders we can do by hand but it was more that we have workshops booked in for Christmas – for people to come and make chocolate with their kids.

“For people to donate money at Christmas time is really touching. It’s really nice and overwhelming.

"You never really know if people appreciate what you do until something like this happens and there is actually a community of people out there.”

To find out more about the family business, visit www.charleneschocolatefactory.co.uk/.

