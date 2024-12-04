The owners of a Worthing eatery, who have served customers for the final time, said it is ‘almost impossible’ for small businesses to survive in the current climate.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spilt Milk Coffee Club was a breakfast and brunch restaurant based in Chapel Road.

It was a popular brunch spot for locals – offering beer, wine, gin, lunch, baked goods and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt social media post on Tuesday (December 3), the owners Lottie and Bridie announced they have closed the business.

Spilt Milk Coffee Club was a breakfast and brunch restaurant based in Chapel Road, Worthing. Photo: Google Street View

“Firstly, we want to thank you!” the Facebook post read. “Over the past two years we have met some of the most wonderful people and certainly lots of people who we would consider our friends.

"You may have noticed we have been a bit quiet on social media over the past few months, and that is because we have made the very difficult decision to close our doors.

"What started out as two childhood besties making vision boards and drawing up concepts, soon became a real life business that we put all our love, time and effort into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The continued support from our family and friends, as well as the support from customers and other small businesses along the way, made this a truly rewarding and unforgettable experience.”

The business owners explained they felt they had no choice but to close.

They said: “Unfortunately, as we’re sure everyone is aware, the hospitality climate is extremely difficult at the moment.

"This, on top of the abundance of chains that have opened in town over the past few months, makes it almost impossible for your small locals to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please remember the people behind the scenes when you go in to somewhere to grab a coffee or get a bite to eat, remember to be nice and support your locals.

"Once again, we want to thank everybody who has come in and been so lovely and supportive. we will miss everything about Spilt Milk, but mainly the relationships we formed with our lovely customers over the years.

“We hate goodbyes, so last week was our last week of service.”