Worthing escape rooms set to expand – with three brand-new experiences and 'huge news' coming soon

Mindworks Escape Rooms in Worthing has taken on the premises next door to allow it to expand.

Based in the Guildbourne Centre, the business launched in 2020 and already has three original escape room experiences on offer. By taking on the unit next door, previously occupied by West Sussex Fitted Bedrooms, it will be able to offer three more.

An escape room is an interactive, puzzle-solving adventure that leads you through a series of challenges, tricks and games to test your team’s wits. Teams work together to search for clues, solve the brain-boggling puzzles and become the heroes of the story, all within a 60-minute countdown.

Jamie Smith and Olive Bennett, owners of Mindworks, said: “Mindworks is run by a small team who are all from Worthing, and are so proud to bring something different, fun and uniquely creative to Worthing Town Centre. Our debut escape game, ‘Smuggler’s Ruin’ is even based on Worthing’s own history!

Jamie Smith and Olive Bennett outside the expansion of Mindworks

“All of our escape games are totally unique and built for purpose, meaning Worthing is the only place anyone can experience what we offer, and sure enough, our customers travel from all over the country and beyond to enjoy the experiences we’ve built. Mindworks’ latest game, ‘Trapped For Cash’ is ranked amongst Top 5 Escape Rooms in the UK, with Mindworks Escape Rooms as a company overall ranked at #2. We are so excited to bring such an excitable wave of tourism to Worthing, and for our customers to continue their journey around Worthing’s other fantastic businesses in town after their visit with us.

“The overwhelmingly positive response we've had since launch has made our new expansion possible! We have expanded into the unit next door to our current venue, now covering Units 25-26 in the Guildbourne Centre. To add to our current collection of games, we now have 3 brand-new experiences in the works. The themes of our new games are top secret for now, so be sure to follow us online for all the updates. There are some big reveals, huge news coming soon!”

Since its launch, Mindworks has entertained more than 15,000 players. In the last 12 months, it has been awarded Adur & Worthing Business Award 2024 in Hospitality & Leisure, Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Award for the 3rd year running, and upheld a 5-star rating across all review sites including Tripadvisor, Google and Facebook. It was also nominated for Best Overall Escape Room Company in the UK and Best Escape Room Game in the UK in the 2024 Lock & Key Awards. It is also rated #2 Top Escape Room Company on Escape The Review (the industry-standard Escape Room review site) and rated #1 Attraction for Fun and Games in Worthing on Tripadvisor.

Mindworks is open every day from 9am to 9pm. For more information, see its website.