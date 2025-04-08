Worthing fast food restaurant is temporarily closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A refurbishment has led to a Worthing fast food restaurant being closed for a month.

KFC in Broadwater closed for renovation on March 30, and is expected to reopen at the end of this month.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Fried chicken fans, fear not! Your Broadwater Street West restaurant is getting a fresh new look and will be back open soon. In the meantime, you can order our delicious fried chicken at our nearby Chapel Road restaurant and on delivery platforms.”

Alongside new digital ordering points, a dedicated waiting area is being built specifically for delivery drivers, creating a clearer flow for customers and drivers. The restaurant’s kitchen has also undergone a refresh.

