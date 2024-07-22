Sussex’s ‘most exclusive’ fine dining restaurant, named Tern, is set on the first floor of the southern pavilion of Worthing Pier, known as Perch on the Pier.

The exquisite culinary hotspot only has a capacity of just 25 diners with each table boasting the finest views on the South Coast.

Saturday, July 6 marked one year since Tern opened its doors in Worthing.

So how has it gone so far?

“It’s been a learning curve,” said Johnny – the former head chef of AG’s at Alexander House Hotel.

"Worthing has been an absolutely amazing venue and place to open a restaurant. The community has been supportive and other bars and restaurants have said some really nice things.

"People are coming in and loving what we do. Worthing has been so welcoming – the team and myself are really grateful.

"We love hearing feedback so we can improve. We couldn’t have asked for a better first year.

“Worthing is the perfect place.”

Tern is described as the destination for ‘British-inspired dining at its finest’.

The staff take pride in sourcing the highest quality seasonal ingredients from British growers and suppliers, ensuring dishes are ‘not only delicious but also sustainably sourced’.

Johnny’s menus – including lavish tasting menus and more relaxed Sunday brunch – change frequently, ‘reflecting the changing seasons’ and the ‘best produce available’.

Tern may be not be to everyone’s taste – but ‘even the people who say it’s not their thing, think it’s good for Worthing’, Johnny explained.

“It’s great to have that vote of confidence from the community,” he added.

“Opening a fine dining restaurant in Worthing was something I was terrified about but it couldn't have gone much better.

"Our events gone down so well, not just with local people but guests are coming from further afield – like France, Norway, Germany and Switzerland.

“We are putting Worthing on the map and it has got so much to celebrate.

"We've managed to find some amazing producers locally as well as places like Wales, Cambridge, Shropshire and Lincolnshire.”

Johnny said Tern’s ‘completely British drinks list’ – featuring an extensive choice of wines – sets it apart from most other establishments.

He added: “We play around with the menu and use ancient preservation techniques.

“We have fun in an atmospheric, lovely little place. Every day is different.”

On his website, Johnny said it was ‘truly an honour’ to have the chance to open his own restaurant in such a ‘prominent, beautiful, and beloved’ location.

He wrote: “The space itself is stunning, and I’m incredibly excited to make this iconic landmark our home and contribute to its rich history.

“The pier holds a special place in Worthing, serving as a constant backdrop to the vibrant high street and shifting tides. It’s been a significant part of our family’s life, as I’m sure it has been for many others. With Tern, we aim to pay tribute to its importance by crafting an unforgettable experience for our guests.

"Our approach to service is laid-back yet professional. There’s no need for dress codes or formalities here, just book your table, kick back, and let us take care of the rest.

“Our goal is to provide you with a memorable dining experience in a unique setting.”

Comments left on the Worthing Herald’s Facebook page prove, beyond doubt, how popular Tern has become.

Steve Grant wrote: “It’s a stunning restaurant. Tern is exceptional. Gorgeous ingredients, created and designed into outstanding dishes. The local wines are an education and a delight. The styling of this restaurant is enticing, welcoming and inspiring. Staff are superb. The views are spectacular. We are very blessed to have this restaurant in the town’s portfolio.”

John Renz commented: “Absolutely terrific place, we’ve been three times now and recommend it without hesitation – a real boon for high end dining and a terrific venue.”

Saffron Mawby said: “We had a fantastic meal here for a special birthday. A lovely setting, we were welcomed, felt relaxed with no rush and wonderful food. Highly recommended!”

Find out more, and book a table, at https://ternrestaurant.co.uk/

1 . Tern celebrates a year in Worthing Sussex’s ‘most exclusive’ fine dining restaurant, named Tern, is set on the first floor of the southern pavilion of Worthing Pier, known as Perch on the Pier. Photo: Sam Morton / Sussex World

2 . Tern celebrates a year in Worthing Hen-of-the-wood with fermented Shitaki mushroom sauce, pickled cep mushroom and mushroom ketchup Photo: Sam Morton / Sussex World

3 . Tern celebrates a year in Worthing Pea custard with fresh peas, Bacchus pickled shallots, brioche croutons and honey meat gel Photo: Sam Morton / Sussex World

4 . Tern celebrates a year in Worthing Creme fraiche cremaux with elderflower vinegar gel, pickled strawberries, strawberry sorbet and elderflower sugar tuille Photo: Sam Morton / Sussex World