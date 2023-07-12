Worthing’s newest restaurant is now open for business.

Three-time rosette-winning Johnny Stanford – the former head chef of AG’s at Alexander House Hotel – opened a new establishment called Tern last Thursday (July 6).

Sussex’s ‘newest and most exclusive’ fine dining restaurant is set on the first floor of the southern pavilion of Worthing Pier, known as Perch on the Pier.

A Tern spokesperson said: “This exquisite culinary hotspot only has a capacity of just 25 diners with each table boasting the finest views on the South Coast.

“Tern is a produce-led restaurant where guests can enjoy the highest quality of food, showcasing the very peak of seasonality, whilst experiencing the art of personalised, genuine hospitality. Responsible sourcing from British growers and suppliers, and sustainable practices are core to the ethics behind both the food and the experience.”

This first month, Tern has launched its development menus, featuring an ‘array of tantalising dishes’ that ‘celebrate the exceptional quality and diversity of produce’ within the UK.

"From the carefully selected wines and spirits to the finest cuts of meat and fish, every element on your plate is a testament to the unwavering passion and dedication of the producers with whom they proudly collaborate with,” the spokesperson added.

“Tern’s commitment to sourcing, acquiring, and plating locally-sourced produce is deeply rooted in their belief that the UK boasts remarkable offerings in terms of both taste and variety.”

Open from Thursday to Sunday, evening guests can choose either a five or seven course tasting menu, whilst Sundays bring a ‘sumptuous laid back brunch menu’ to enjoy ‘whilst taking in the sea views’.

The Tern spokesperson added: “Lunch is served from 12pm to 2.30pm, with a small plates menu designed for those looking for something a little more casual – a quick bite on your lunch break or a catch up with friends.

"For the more spontaneous guests, Tern will always welcome walk-ins if there is space, but advance booking is recommended where possible.”

