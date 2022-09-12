Two-days of ‘fantastic food and drink’ was planned for Saturday and Sunday (September 10 and 11) at Steyne Gardens, from 10am until 5pm.

The free-entry event was given the green light to go ahead, despite the death of Queen Elizabeth II, announced on Thursday evening (September 8).

Restaurateur Andy Sparsis, who is the director of the Worthing Town Centre Initiative and helped to organise the event, said: “It was pretty epic.

“We had about 30,000 people [across the two days].

"I thought it wasn't going to go ahead and we would lose a lot of money but people just went for it and were happy to get out.”

As a mark of respect for the Queen, a minute’s silence was held at 11am on both days. The chilli eating competition was cancelled and the live music scaled down.

Andy said everyone remained respectful but still managed to enjoy themselves, with the cooking demonstrations able to go ahead.

“Everyone was happy,” he said.

"We had the mayor there all day Saturday and she thoroughly enjoyed it.

“We are estimating that tens of thousands of pounds were made.

"From a business point of view, it can really help push the town through to Christmas.”

Andy said some small local businesses were saved by the event, as they can now pay off their bills.

He added: “It puts cash in our hands ahead of what will be a very difficult few months.

“It also brings in tourism.

“We make experiences that people remember about our town so they will come back.

“We do some great events in Worthing but how many bring this many in and encourage people to open businesses and move into the town?”

Andy said the organisers have got ‘some exciting ideas’ for next year’s event, hinting that it could run later into the evening on Saturday with some extra entertainment.

