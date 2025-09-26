Worthing funeral arranger wins prestigious national award – the ‘Oscars’ of the funeral profession

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 16:03 BST
A funeral arranger from Worthing has won a prestigious national award.

Rebecca Doherty, arranger and director at Rounce Funeral Services, was named Funeral Arranger of the Year 2025 at the Good Funeral Awards.

These are the UK’s biggest and most respected awards for the funeral profession, often described as the ‘Oscars’ of the industry.

The Good Funeral Awards honour the quiet dedication and exceptional care shown by professionals who support families through some of life’s most difficult moments.

Stormtroopers were on hand to pose with award-winning funeral director Rebecca Doherty. Also pictured is Rounce Funeral Services managing director Christopher Rounce

Rebecca said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been named Funeral Arranger of the Year 2025 at the Good Funeral Awards. This award means so much to me, especially as I was personally nominated by the families I’ve had the privilege to support – it makes the recognition extra special.

"I truly love my job and feel honoured to be there for families during such a difficult time, helping them create a personalised and meaningful farewell for their loved ones.”

Christopher Rounce, managing director of the family-run business, said Rebecca’s award is a ‘reflection of the care, compassion and professionalism’ shown by ‘our whole team every day’.

He added: “We are proud to stand alongside the families we serve, and this recognition highlights the dedication and heart that everyone at Rounce Funeral Services brings to their work.”

This is not the first time the Worthing-based firm has been recognised.

Rounce Funeral Services also received a Good Funeral Award in 2019, underlining a long-standing commitment to supporting local families with compassion and care.

Based in Worthing for more than 20 years, Rounce Funeral Services supports families with both traditional and highly personal farewells, always placing compassion and individual wishes at the heart of every service.

