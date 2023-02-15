​Data released by the BBC shows the changing face of Worthing’s high streets and shopping areas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

​The BBC’s postcode checker using Ordnance Survey data reveals how local high streets have changed since 2020, comparing the national picture as a whole with individual towns across the UK.

It shows that of all the changes, the most significant across Worthing’s shopping areas is that we now have 30.8 per cent more tattoo and piercing studios than since the pandemic began. This is compared to a national picture of 8.2 per cent more tattoo businesses opening.

New data shows the changing face of Britain's high streets – such as in Montague Street, Worthing

On the flip side, our town has seen the loss of a lot of banks, with a closure rate of 11.1 per cent recorded. That is higher than the national picture, where 8.1 per cent of bank branches have been lost.

There has also been a higher-than-average closure rate of supermarket chains, according to the date, with 13.3 per cent having closed since 2020. Across the UK, there was an increase of 2.5 per cent.

Worthing has seen no change in the amount of beauty services (whereas nationally there has been a 5.9 per cent increase) or public toilets, compared to a loss of 2.3 per cent of facilities across the country.

Food-lovers will be pleased to know we have seen an increase in fish and chip shops, with 4.2 per cent extra since Covid began. Nationally, the increase was a little slower, at 2.6 per cent.

The BBC said: “The findings illustrate the changing face of the British High Street from a place to buy things to a place to do stuff – like get your nails done and meet friends for a coffee or a cocktail.”

