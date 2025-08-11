Worthing Heat Network: Connaught Theatre closed for three weeks

The Connaught Theatre has been closed for three weeks as it prepares to join the heat network in Worthing.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

In partnership with Worthing Borough Council, developer Hemiko is pioneering low-carbon energy project that aims to provide ‘local heat, cleaner air, and a greener, cheaper future’ for Worthing.

The Connaught Cinema issued an advisory notice on its social media.

"As we prepare to join the council's heat network we wanted to let you know that the Connaught Theatre will be closed from Friday, August 8 and reopening Friday, August 22.

"We will still be open and showing films in the studio. Entry for all films will be via the Connaught Studio street entrance.

"There will be no step-free access to the studio.”

Popcorn is still available, plus a selection of bottled and canned drinks, hot drinks and snacks will be served.

But the theatre added: “We’ll be going cashless for the fortnight – please use card or contactless.

"We recommend booking online, but tickets can be bought in the studio cinema foyer.

"Thank you for your patience whilst these works are on going. We can’t wait to welcome you back as normal very soon!”