Hemiko was selected by Worthing Borough Council to develop the Worthing Heat Network. Works have taken place at Union Place and on Worthing Hospital’s grounds. Click here to read more.

It was revealed last month that the investor, developer and operator of low carbon heat networks was proposing to extend its work schedule on the A259 just north of High Street Car Park from December 9 to December 18.

However, this will not be happening now.

An update, posted by Hemiko on social media, read: “The festive period is an important time for trade in Worthing, which is why we sought to consult the local business and residential community on these works.

"The reason we proposed to work in December, was so that we would be finished with construction and out of the area faster.

"Thank you for everyone who responded on our poll, we have taken all the feedback onboard and are pleased to announce we will not be conducting any construction works in the public highway in the month of December.”

To ensure construction works are completed by December, Hemiko has agreed ‘some night works’ with West Sussex County Council.

“The reason for doing these night works is so that we can move out of the area more quickly and minimise disruption,” a spokesperson added.

"We would have liked to have communicated these night works to you earlier, but these have only recently been agreed following the community feedback.

"There are two phases of these night works in November, affecting different sections of the road.”

Phase one will see day works seven days a week, and night works from Monday to Thursday at Union Place roundabout. This will continue until November 30.

The spokesperson said: “Affected residents / businesses should have already received notice of the works at Union Place roundabout, with the key difference now being that we will be working at night as well as during the day, so that we can exit the area faster.” Click here to read more about phase one.

Phase two will be night works only – on the High Street from Monday, November 25 to Thursday, November 29 (7pm to 5am).

Hemiko added: “In addition, we have also agreed to night works taking place on a small portion of High Street for five days between 25th November and 29th November from 7pm to 5am.

"Between these hours, traffic will not be able to travel southbound and traffic heading south will be diverted towards Sompting Avenue to bypass the partial closure on High Street, which will be clearly signposted. Please plan your journey accordingly, leaving a few extra minutes to account for the diversion.

“Thank you – and who to talk to if you’d like more information or to provide feedback.”

Hemiko said supporting local business is a ‘top priority’.

"So far in just four months we have awarded contracts with a total value of £1.7m to businesses in West Sussex, with more to come,” the developer stated.

"In this spirit, Hemiko has chosen to still provide free parking dates in Worthing, to thank the business and residential community for their patience throughout the construction, and to encourage more visitors to Worthing during the holiday season.

"We are working closely with Worthing Borough Council to confirm the dates for free parking and will share an update on our social media as soon as possible. We are also sponsoring the Christmas tree in the town centre. Happy holidays from all of us at Hemiko.”

1 . Worthing Heat Network To ensure construction works are completed by December, Hemiko has agreed ‘some night works’ with West Sussex County Council. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Heat Network construction Construction of the Worthing Heat Network began in July, with works so far taking place within the grounds of Worthing Hospital. On September 9, construction began in the public highway on Union Place. Photo: Eddie Mitchell