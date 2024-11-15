The popular winter attraction is ‘back and bigger than ever’, according to the organisers.

“We once again look forward to welcoming you to our great under-cover ice-rink to celebrate the Christmas period and ring in the new year,” a website posting read.

“We welcome skaters of all ages and abilities over the age of four years. Our penguin skate aids are available for hire to assist our skaters if required (height limit applies).

“Our café will be open daily offering hot drinks and snacks to skaters and non-skaters alike. Our café will this year be serving hot crepes, hot dogs and chips as well as other delightful goodies.”

The ice rink’s doors opened on Saturday (November 9) and will remain at Steyne Gardens until February 23, 2025.

Sessions will run from 1.45pm until 9pm (Monday to Friday during term time) and from 10am to 9pm (during weekends and school holidays).

Standard adult tickets cost £13 at peak times (£11 for off peak). Child tickets (15 and under) are £11.50 at peak times (£10 for off peak).

A family ticket (four skaters including at least two children under 16) costs £44 at peak times and £38 off peak.

A spokesperson added: “Following the success of our supersaver tickets in the last couple of years for selected sessions (1.45pm to 5.30pm, inclusive) on Monday and Tuesdays, we have decided to bring it back again this year.

"All tickets will be priced at £6 (not valid during school holidays).

“Our rink is wheelchair accessible and we welcome wheelchair users on any sessions. Carer’s skate for free and there is no need to book a carer’s ticket. Carer’s may be asked for ID.”

1 . Worthing ice rink Worthing’s ice rink has returned to Steyne Gardens for the festive season. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

