The owner of a children’s party venue in Worthing, which has sadly now closed for good, has been left 'completely overwhelmed' by the community response.

Petite Fairytale Boutique, in Warwick Street, offered fairy parties, pamper parties, makeovers, princess visits and afternoon tea.

Its owner, Lorraine Dumbrell, announced the ‘very difficult decision’ to close the business earlier this month.

"As some of you may know, yesterday I sadly closed the Boutique permanently,” the social media post, on November 4, read.

“My assistant manager (Fairy Poppy) is setting up a mobile party business in the new year. However, this has nothing to do with the boutique or myself. It will be a new business with a new name and not owned or run by me.

“I will of course share details of her parties once she is up and running. I’m sure they will be magical and I wish her all the best.”

Lorraine – known as the ‘Fairy Godmother’ – said anyone with a voucher should message the page and a refund will be processed. She added: “As far as I’m aware, anyone that had paid a deposit for a party or makeover has now been refunded.

“I must also say a big thank you to my amazing staff that have worked so hard, sometimes in very difficult circumstances.

“I’m very sad to be closing but also very proud that my little business has created so many happy memories over the years thank you so much if you’ve visited us. I have lots of happy memories and hope you do too.”

The announcement sparked an outpouring of sorrow from the local community – with many fearing that it’s hard to find a venue with provides such a ‘magical experience’ for children.

Many also shared heartfelt memories of happy times at the boutique.

In response, Lorraine wrote: “I’m completely overwhelmed by all of the amazing comments and photos! I really wasn’t expecting such a huge reaction. I’m truly thankful for all of the support and love.

"The boutique has been such a massive part of my life for so many years that it’s very hard to let go. However, knowing the magic that’s been created in your little ones lives has really softened the blow.

“Thank you so so much again. I remember so many of you fondly. So many memories and so much love, you are all amazing!”