Worthing leisure centre boss invites parents to discuss health concerns after visit to swimming pool

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A leisure trust’s CEO has stressed that the water at a swimming pool in Worthing is ‘safe’ after parents raised health concerns.

The BBC revealed this week that some parents reported their children had ‘itchy eyes, blurred vision and developed hives and headaches’ after visiting Splashpoint Leisure Centre's pool in Worthing.

The pool needs a significant amount of chlorine to kill bacteria that people bring into the pool – sparking an important reminder that all users should shower before they get into the water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following this, Duncan Anderson spoke with the Worthing Herald and Sussex World.

The BBC revealed this week that some parents reported their children had ‘itchy eyes, blurred vision and developed hives and headaches’ after visiting Splashpoint Leisure Centre's pool in Worthing. Photo: Sussex WorldThe BBC revealed this week that some parents reported their children had ‘itchy eyes, blurred vision and developed hives and headaches’ after visiting Splashpoint Leisure Centre's pool in Worthing. Photo: Sussex World
The BBC revealed this week that some parents reported their children had ‘itchy eyes, blurred vision and developed hives and headaches’ after visiting Splashpoint Leisure Centre's pool in Worthing. Photo: Sussex World

Mr Anderson said: "It’s really important to shower before you go in. If every single user showered before going in, we would only need to use a fraction of chlorine.

"There would therefore be less chloramines – when chlorine reacts to what is in the pool.

“Our pool water is safe. Unfortunately some people react differently to chloramines than others.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The leisure trust CEO said more than 800 people used the swimming pool over the weekend when the social media complaints were made.

“Four people have commented on Facebook so that’s less than half a per cent,” Mr Anderson said.

"That’s still more than we’d like as I’d like everybody to be happy and comfortable after leaving our pool.

“It’s not always possible when every human has different reactions and allergies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If any of those people affected would like to contact me, I would happily sit down with them with a cup of coffee, take them on a tour of our plant room, show our records and see if there is anything we can do.”

Related topics:BBCFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice