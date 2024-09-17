Worthing leisure centre boss invites parents to discuss health concerns after visit to swimming pool
The BBC revealed this week that some parents reported their children had ‘itchy eyes, blurred vision and developed hives and headaches’ after visiting Splashpoint Leisure Centre's pool in Worthing.
The pool needs a significant amount of chlorine to kill bacteria that people bring into the pool – sparking an important reminder that all users should shower before they get into the water.
Following this, Duncan Anderson spoke with the Worthing Herald and Sussex World.
Mr Anderson said: "It’s really important to shower before you go in. If every single user showered before going in, we would only need to use a fraction of chlorine.
"There would therefore be less chloramines – when chlorine reacts to what is in the pool.
“Our pool water is safe. Unfortunately some people react differently to chloramines than others.”
The leisure trust CEO said more than 800 people used the swimming pool over the weekend when the social media complaints were made.
“Four people have commented on Facebook so that’s less than half a per cent,” Mr Anderson said.
"That’s still more than we’d like as I’d like everybody to be happy and comfortable after leaving our pool.
“It’s not always possible when every human has different reactions and allergies.
“If any of those people affected would like to contact me, I would happily sit down with them with a cup of coffee, take them on a tour of our plant room, show our records and see if there is anything we can do.”
