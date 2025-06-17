Worthing mum launches mobile dog grooming business – turning her dream into a reality

Freya Greenfield launched her new business Fresh Paws Dog Grooming this month, having worked as a groomer in a salon for five years before this.

The mum-of-one decided to take the plunge and buy the already converted van so she could start her own business. She said it was a dream to work for herself, and when she saw the van advertised for sale she just decided to go for it.

Freya, who lives in Broadwater, said: “It is really exciting, and I’m really enjoying it. I worried it might be lonely being in the van on my own, but I’ve found it very chilled just working with the dogs. I think it keeps them quite calm having a one-on-one space, too.

"Al I need is a space on people’s driveway, or outside their house, with somewhere I can plug in to get electricity and that’s it. People can carry on with stuff at home while I’m taking care of their dog’s grooming.”

Freya has a level 3 qualification in animal management from Brinsbury College, which covered dog grooming, behaviour management and more.

Her van is kitted out with a bath, grooming table and plenty of storage for all her equipment. She can work with any breed, bar very large dogs as they won’t fit in the van, and has experience working with nervous dogs.

She added: “I think it’s just having the patience to work with them, and speaking to their owner to find out what works best for them. We can always start with just a bath and brush and work up to a groom if that’s what they need.

"I always have plenty of treats and give plenty of cuddles to reassure them, and I just build up the relationship that way.”

Freya always grew up with dogs, and now has a springer. She doesn’t have any favourite breeds, but said she loves how cute westies look after they have been groomed.

She works around the Worthing, Lancing, Goring, Ferring, Findon, Rustington and Angmering areas. She can offer daytime or evening appointments.

For more information, see Freya’s Facebook page, or call/WhatsApp her on 07761133577.

1 . Fresh Paws Dog Grooming Freya Greenfield, from Worthing, has started a mobile dog grooming business, and is working out of a converted van Photo: Katherine HM

