A restaurant in Worthing is looking for a temporary new home after the sudden closure of the pier.

Worthing Pier has been temporarily closed for safety reasons after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

Perch on the Pier has been adversely affected by the closure – as well as Johnny Stanford’s Tern Restaurant.

Johnny, the head chef, wrote on social media: “Worthing, we need your help. We were informed late last night that the council have made the decision to close Worthing Pier for 10 days to complete some emergency repairs.

Sussex’s ‘most exclusive’ fine dining restaurant, named Tern, is set on the first floor of the southern pavilion of Worthing Pier, known as Perch on the Pier. Photo: Sussex World

"This is inevitably resulting in Tern being closed for the rest of this week and most probably next.

“One of the downsides of running a restaurant in such a uniquely beautiful heritage site is our vulnerability to the elements, but this time it has really blindsided us.

"Whilst we are pleased that the council are resolving to fix these issues immediately, we’re obviously devastated to have to close for an extended period at such short notice.

“We are doing our best to come up with a contingency plan in terms of securing a venue for the next week or so, and will keep you posted on that as soon as we know more."

Johnny Stanford, head chef at Tern Restaurant on Worthing Pier giving a demonstration. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The exquisite culinary hotspot only has a capacity of just 25 diners with each table boasting the finest views on the South Coast.

Johnny said the restaurant’s followers on Facebook could be in a position to help.

“So, how can you help?” he wrote.

“Well, in short we’re looking for a temporary home.

“If anyone has any idea of a space (with a kitchen and enough room for 28 covers) in which we could pop up for dinner services for the next two weeks please drop us a message or tag someone who you think might be able to help.

“Please share this post far and wide to help us find a temporary solution to this immediate problem.

"Like, comment and save this post. It all feeds the algorithm, boosting our reach at a time where every little really does help.

“Worthing has the most fantastic community which we are so proud to be part of, but as many of you know hospitality margins are tight, and it can be a harsh landscape to survive in as an independent business even when the conditions are fair.

"Right now we need the town to help us find a way to get through the next couple of weeks.”

Johnny said those who have a booking ‘in the next week or so’ will be contacted directly. Johnny said staff will ‘explain the situation and find the best resolution’. adding: “Please bear with us while we scramble to fix this problem. Most of all, wish us luck.”