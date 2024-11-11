Johnny Stanford’s Tern Restaurant moved to East Beach Café in Littlehampton after Worthing Pier had to be temporarily closed for safety reasons on October 10 – after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

As of Monday, November 11, the pier remains closed but there is hope it could soon reopen with repair work expected to progress this week.

“One month on, we thought it was time for an update on the situation as it stands for us,” the team at Tern wrote on social media.

"We have been asked many times if we are returning to Worthing and the pier and the answer is always a resounding ‘Yes!’

“We have been so fortunate to have secured our pop up, without which we wouldn’t have been able to survive the extended closure. Without East Beach, and the guests who have trusted and supported us there, Tern would have been no more. But make no mistake, we cannot wait to return to our beautiful restaurant!

“The good news is that this is beginning to look possible. We’re hearing promising things about the likelihood of sufficient structural support being put in place during the upcoming tidal window and so far the weather looks agreeable with this. We’re becoming cautiously optimistic about our possible return.

“However, given the circumstances and the amount of variables, we are not counting our chickens until they are hatched. Which is to say that frustratingly, our celebrations will have to wait until we are physically allowed back on the pier.”

Tern is hoping to be able to ‘fully confirm’ its next steps soon but the team stressed the ‘last thing we want is to pass any uncertainty onto our guests’.

They added: “So for the moment, we look forward to welcoming you to Tern X East Beach for the month of November, and look forward even more to announcing our long awaited welcome home soon!

“At the risk of becoming repetitive, as ever we owe so many thanks to this community for continuing to provide the morale and enthusiasm we have needed to get through the last month. We’ve been very fortunate to receive such encouragement, solidarity, humour and patience in this seemingly never-ending saga!”

What is the latest from the council?

Worthing Borough Council said its teams are ‘working hard’ with contractors and suppliers to repair the structure.

A spokesperson added: “As with any unique heritage asset, this is a dynamic situation as further investigations are continuing while work is being carried out.

“The next set of spring low tides begins on 14th November, when our contractors will start more extensive work to support the structure. Our ambition is that once this work has been completed we will be able to reopen the pier to the public.”

The latest update was published on the council’s website on Friday (November 8).

This read: “Our contractors have set up their new compound between the pier and the lido today, in advance of the next stage of the project next week.

“This work on the additional temporary support for the pier can only be carried out when the sea has gone out far enough for our contractors to work safely on the site which, weather permitting, should mean activity can begin by the middle of next week.

“The promenade remains open but has had to be narrowed temporarily so that the equipment and materials can be stored in the fenced off area effectively.”

The council previously stated on Wednesday that it was ‘gearing up to start work’ on the additional temporary support for the pier – ‘with the ambition being that this will provide access to the public’.

The statement read: “Our contractors are finalising the plans to ensure they have all the materials and equipment to hand and that their teams know exactly what needs to be done on site.

“On Friday fencing will be put up around a section of the beach and promenade between the pier and the lido which the workmen will use in addition to the usual compound, for the materials and larger equipment required for this work.

“The promenade will remain open but will be narrower than normal while the work is carried out. We will keep disruption to a minimum but there may be some noise during the work unfortunately.

“The pier remains closed and no one should be accessing it until it has been made safe.”

1 . Worthing Pier repair works continue The promenade remains open but has had to be 'narrowed temporarily' so that the equipment and materials can be 'stored in the fenced off area effectively' Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Pier closure Worthing Pier closed in October Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing Pier cosure Johnny Stanford is the head chef at Tern Restaurant on Worthing Pier, which had to be relocated Photo: Eddie Mitchell