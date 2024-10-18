Worthing Pier had to be temporarily closed for safety reasons last Thursday (October 10) after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

Worthing Borough Council experts believe they know what caused significant damage to the pier last week – as businesses continue to be severely affected by the ongoing closure, which could continue for another month.

A council spokesperson said: “The next set of spring low tides does not begin until November 14 – which is the earliest we will be able to begin the repair.”

The team at Perch on the Pier ‘have spent the past week in limbo, hoping for the best’. Managing director Alex Coombes said on Wednesday evening: “The disappointing news is that it’s looking increasingly likely that we will not be able to return to the pier until late November."

Mr Coombes previously said the business was ‘creating a furlough system’, which would, ‘unfortunately, include asking some team members to take unpaid leave’.

In an interview with the Worthing Herald, Alex added: “It's pretty difficult. We’ve had a few particularly long days whilst we work out what to do next.

“We've got some confidence the council have got a full understanding of what the problem and are trying to find a solution.

“We expect to know more about a long term solution next week. It's just they will be waiting for the tides to change in a set window in November.

“We have to make things happen today. We can't keep holding on and keeping everyone waiting. We are contacting our team and making difficult decisions.”

Mr Coombes said he has a ‘lovely team’ at the Pier and he is ‘trying very hard to keep everybody in place’.

He added: “We are getting people into roles in other parts of the business and we will be paying people to stay at home.

"In some cases, we will have to make some really tough decisions. It looks likely we won't be able to return to a full seven-day service.

"That will come back in spring next year. We focusing on filling key times and dates so we make sure that, when we're open, we are busy and full.

“We can confirm Christmas bookings on the basis that this component is not particularly complicated. But it is engineering and it needs to be done right.

"The component will be manufactured and ready for fitting by next week. Then we can have increased confidence we can do our Christmas parties. I am really confidence we can have a good Christmas at the Pier.”

Worthing Borough Council leader Sophie Cox told this newspaper that all businesses affected are being updated regularly.

She added: “It’s really frustrating for the businesses and residents with the pier being closed.

"Some of these things are out of our control. We are completely led by structural engineers and we keeping businesses up to date at the moment.

"We are hoping we can get the work done as quickly as possible. It all depends on the tides.”

