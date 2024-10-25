The pier has been closed since Thursday, October 10 and is not expected to reopen until mid-November.

This comes after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

In its latest social media update on Thursday (October 24), Worthing Borough Council announced: “Our contractors have now completed their work to provide extra stability to the piles where that section of the pier has been damaged.

“We're now working with structural experts on the repair plans and to secure the parts we need to secure the supports further during the next tidal window in November.

"We're still hopeful of being able to find a way to reopen the pier to at least a limited number of people before a full repair can take place.”

The effects of the ongoing closure on the restaurants on the pier are well-documented but staff at the arcade are also facing an uncertain future.

Karl Drew, operations manager for the owner of the Arcade on the Pier (Worthing Leisure Ltd), said: “We are closed until mid-November and it makes us wonder if it will be much longer than that.

"We are trying to keep staff happy. It’s already a difficult time of year from a profit point of view.

"As a business, we understand the challenges you get on the pier. It's the same at Bognor.

"Equally you understand the challenges of keeping them maintained so these things hopefully don't happen.

"When these do things happen, it's a situation we can't do anything about and safety comes first.

“The tough part is the unknown element - not knowing when it will reopen. That's the uncertainty and we can't give staff any definitive answers.

“The first couple of weeks is about looking after them but we need to have a look at long-term options. If this goes on for a lengthy period of time, then it will cause challenges.”

With two seasonal staff members – and two full-timers – Mr Drew said the business is doing everything they can to retain them.

He added: “We don't want to lose anybody. We can't keep paying if we're not making any money from it. It’s a difficult one.

"We've got to look after staff and the business.

“We are trying to get definitive answers [from the council] about when the work will be done.

“We understand they need to use tide times. We want to know these time frames are realistic.”

The popular fireworks display at Worthing Pier will not go ahead this year, the council has confirmed.

The Worthing Lions had been planning to run their annual fireworks display from the end of the pier on November 5.

A statement from Worthing Lions and Worthing BID read: “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that this year’s fireworks on November 5th 2024 will no longer take place due to damage sustained to the pier.

"We have had a number of long conversations with the council over the past week, and agree that we have to put the safety of the teams that put on the fireworks first. Our other issue is that the council cannot be certain of how long the repairs will take due to the nature of the issues and limited time in which they can do the repairs which means that It has not been possible to secure another date in the calendar that we could postpone the event to and moving to the New Year then creates other logistical issues.

"We have explored other options to keep this event on such as moving it away from the pier but this also is not possible for a number of reasons the main ones being the safety of the public and the short timescales of making the event as good and as accessible to everybody as it usually is.

"On behalf of the members of the Worthing BID and Worthing Lions we are sorry, and disappointed as well that we cannot bring this event that unites the town. We can assure you that this is an event that we love to have and we run it on the behalf of the people of Worthing, we will be back year on November 5, 2025.”

Moving the fireworks to the beach had been suggested by members of the public – but this is not an option.

“The main issues are time and tides, the length of time to get the fireworks on to the beach set up, a cordoned off and secure site set up cannot be achieved in the time scales we would have available,” the statement added.

“Why can it not be moved to an open area like Highdown? The main reasons for this is public safety as we would not be able to have a controlled safety zone around the fireworks, and to get that safe zone would take three to four months of pre planning.

"Could you not go to a sports ground? – we did explore this, but due to the nature of this display we have to allow for certain safety limits and we don’t have the time left available to us put these in place, it would also then mean that we would have to charge an entrance fee, and we have always prided ourselves on making this free public event.”

1 . Worthing Pier closure With full repair works unable to start until mid-November, the council is 'having an interim repair done' to help the remaining piles to support the weight of the pier. Photo: Eddie Mitchell