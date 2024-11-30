Two restaurants on Worthing Pier can now finally prepare to welcome guests back for the first time in nearly two months.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Pier had to be temporarily closed for safety reasons on October 10 after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

Perch on Worthing Pier has been closed ever since – whilst the Tern fine-dining restaurant relocated to Littlehampton’s East Beach Café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing Pier is set to reopen next week thanks to the hard work of maintenance teams and contractors. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Perch on the Pier has since told customers via social media: “WE’RE BACK!

“The wait is finally over – we’ll be reopening our doors from the evening of Thursday 5th December, and bookings are now live!

“From Monday, our team will be back on the Pier to carry out any necessary maintenance and a deep clean of the building after our time away from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re completely delighted to finally know we’re going to be back and we truly can’t wait to see you all very soon!”

Worthing Pier is to reopen next week after an eight-week closure. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Johnny Stanford runs the Tern restaurant on the first floor of the southern pavilion of Worthing Pier, known as Perch on the Pier.

He wrote on Facebook: “Worthing, at long last the news we’ve all been waiting for! After eight weeks we are delighted (and hugely relieved!) to finally share with you the fantastic news that we are due to reopen on Worthing pier next week!

“So without further delay, we are gladly taking bookings for lunch and dinner from Saturday the 7th December!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels like it’s been a long time, and we have missed you! We can’t wait to settle back in and welcome you back to our beautiful restaurant. Book now, and celebrate our return with us, just in time for Christmas!”

Contractors were delayed by the severe wintry weather. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Vandals blamed for glass community artwork damage

Adur and Worthing Councils said engineers, maintenance teams and contractors have done ‘such amazing work’ to stabilise the pier.

A spokesperson added: “Once we’ve done some checks and general maintenance we’ll be able to welcome everyone back on it from Wednesday 4th December.

"We’ve spoken to the pier’s businesses and they’re going to be given access to their premises while that maintenance work is underway so they can get ready to receive visitors again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They had to shut at very short notice last month when we closed the pier on safety grounds so they need a little time to get themselves back to their best.

“Sadly, some of the repair work we now need to do involves repairing some glass community artwork that we believe was damaged by vandals climbing onto the pier while it was unsafe.

“Thanks to everyone for their patience while our brilliant contractors and engineers have been doing the urgent safety work that means we can reopen the pier.

"This project has shown just how everyone thinks about the pier and how important it is to the town and its identity.”