West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road at 6.40am today (Sunday, January 12). According to reports on social media, the fire broke out around 4.30am.

The fire service statement read: “We are currently dealing with a fire at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road, Worthing. Four fire engines are at the scene.

"Please avoid the area.”

Two fire engines remained at the scene, as of 10.30am, with people still being asked to stay clear of the area.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Yeoman said: “Following a fire in a small part of the pub, we will be temporarily closed.

"Thankfully no one was harmed and we’re very grateful to the fire service for their swift attendance to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading any further.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming customers back in the future.”

Customers with bookings are being contacted and the pub’s owners hope they can be accommodated at nearby pubs.

The Hungry Horse pub, owned by Greene King, is described as a ‘family-friendly’ venue that ‘ticks every box’.

Its website states: “A brief, seven-minute drive from Goring-by-Sea beach, our seaside location makes us the perfect addition to a day of exploring the peaceful coastline.”

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the scene of the fire in the early hours of this morning.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Great work by crews saving a large pub/restaurant in Worthing in the early hours today.”

Details of the cause of the incident have not yet been officially confirmed.

