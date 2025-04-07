Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub in Worthing remains shut nearly three months after a suspected arson attack.

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road, Worthing, at about 5.20am on Sunday, January 12.

No one was hurt but the fire ‘caused significant damage to the building’.

As of Monday, April 7, the business remains closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Yeoman said: “Due to the amount of damage caused by the fire, it's taking longer than expected to make the necessary repairs.

"We do not currently have a date set for reopening; however, we look forward to welcoming our guests back as soon as we are able to.”

Sussex Police confirmed in January that detectives were treating the fire as deliberate and were carrying out enquiries.

A spokesperson said on April 7: “The investigation is ongoing, there are no further updates at this stage.”

Anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the incident – which could help the investigation – are asked to report it online, or phone 101 quoting serial 219 of 12/01.

In the aftermath of the fire, customers with bookings were contacted and the pub’s owners hoped they could be accommodated at nearby pubs.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Yeoman said at the time: “Following a fire in a small part of the pub, we will be temporarily closed.

"Thankfully no one was harmed and we’re very grateful to the fire service for their swift attendance to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading any further.

Crews returned to the pub just over 24 hours later to 'extinguish a small fire', that had 're-ignited in the roof space'.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming customers back in the future.”

Four fire engines were in attendance, at the height of the incident, but this was later reduced to two.

Crews returned to the pub just over 24 hours later to ‘extinguish a small fire’, that had ‘re-ignited in the roof space’.