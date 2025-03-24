Worthing pub to close for complete transformation – it will reopen with a new interior, a family feel and a brand-new menu

A Worthing pub is to close for a month so it can undergo a £500,000 renovation.

The Golden Lion in The Strand, close to Durrington Station, will close for the final time on April 14, before it reopens again as The Castle the following month. A soft launch for the renamed venue will take place on May 21, followed by an official opening event on May 22.

Following the £500k refurb, the pub will have an all-new interior and will have a focus on sport, live music and community events. It will still be owned by Greene King, under its Hive Pub franchise.

At the helm will be Daniel Horn, who grew up in the area and is a chef by trade. He will work in the kitchen, as well as helping to make the pub a positive fixture in the local community.

He said: “The pub has had a bit of a bad reputation in the past, but the refurb is about trying to shed that old persona a bit. There are so many new houses and flats in this area, and we want to fill the void of being a family venue.

"The pub is currently very ‘wet-led’ so we’ll be picking up a lot more on the food. We’ve got great new menus coming in with sharing plates, burgers, curries, steaks, mixed grills, pizzas, jacket potatoes and lots more. The prices are still reasonable, and there’s lots of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes.”

All the staff from The Golden Lion have decided to stay on when it becomes The Castle, which Daniel said was ‘fantastic’ because of their decades of experience, and will undergo 10 days of training before the reopening.

Once The Castle opens, it hopes to start opening for breakfast from 8am at weekends to give families somewhere to eat at a reasonable price. He and his wife Jamie-Lee, who runs mobile catering business Jim Jams, have eight children and he said they know what it is like trying to find somewhere to accommodate a large family.

Daniel said he was not sure if he would get the landlord job as he has not run a pub before, but he took a chance and went for the opportunity. “They knew it would take somebody strong to go in there and take it by the horns and it’s all come good,” he said. “It’s really promising and we’re really excited.”

Daniel added: “We did a lot of interacting with locals to see what they want and went back to the brewery with them. We’re bringing back a meat raffle on a Sunday, and a regular Open the Box draw.

“The footprint of the pub is huge, and its capability is huge. We’re in a good place to expand and bring in something different. It’s what the area needs, as there’s loads of new houses and I think people are looking for something different.

"The pub will have a really different vibe. I don’t think people realise how big the transformation will be – it’s going to be huge.”