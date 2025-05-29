A Worthing pub, which has been shut since the start of the year after a fire, is set to reopen – with a brand new look.

The Sussex Yeoman – a popular pub in Palatine Road, Goring-by-Sea – will reopen to the public in June.

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at the Hungry Horse pub, at about 5.20am on Sunday, January 12.

No one was hurt but the fire ‘caused significant damage to the building’.

Sussex Police confirmed in January that detectives were treating the fire as deliberate and were carrying out enquiries.

A spokesperson said on April 7: “The investigation is ongoing, there are no further updates at this stage.”

In June, the family-friendly public house will ‘unveil a fully refreshed interior’ following ‘significant repairs’. Key features will include the ‘installation of hard wood flooring’ throughout the entrance and bar area, as well as ‘sleek new furnishings’ throughout the pub.

This was done to ‘create a modern and comfortable ambiance’ for guests. The toilets are also due to be redecorated to ‘provide an enhanced look and feel’.

A pub spokesperson said: “The Sussex Yeoman’s exterior is set to receive a transformation ahead of the venue’s reopening with new garden furniture and upgraded fencing.

"The pub will also be fully repainted to showcase a sparkling new façade. With a large outdoor playground for children to enjoy, the Sussex Yeoman will be the ideal destination for families to spend time together this summer and beyond.

“The investment is set to create multiple job opportunities in the local area, with the Sussex Yeoman currently hiring talented staff to join the team ahead of the busy summer period.”

The official reopening marks the ‘introduction of an epic new menu’, the pub said.

The spokesperson added: “Customers will have the chance to try a selection of showstopping dishes including a cheeseburger chilli dipper, a lamb kofta flatbread and a sweet trifle baked alaska.

"The Sussex Yeoman will also expand its offering to include a delicious breakfast menu, with options ranging from steak & eggs, waffles benedict and a big brekkie roll, and guests will have the chance to enjoy a new self-service coffee machine with free refills available throughout the day.”

Dave Morgan, general manager at the Sussex Yeoman, said the team has been ‘working around the clock’ to give the pub a ‘brand-new look and feel’.

He added: “We’re delighted to be unveiling the pub’s transformation this June.

“For many years the Sussex Yeoman has been a much-loved pub in the heart of the local community in Goring-by-Sea. Following the fire in January, the pub has been closed whilst repairs take place to make it as good as new.

“We are extremely grateful for the local support we have received over the last few months, as well as the swift action of the fire service who extinguished the fire and prevented any further damage.

"We can’t wait to welcome guests back soon to experience all we have to offer.”

For more information on the job opportunities and to apply, visit https://uk.indeed.com/q-sussex-yeoman-jobs.html?vjk=78723eabf3f3a5ec.