Worthing restaurant gives more details about move to a new location – with a split-level space and cocktail bar

A Worthing restaurant that’s set to move to a new home has given more information about what the venue will be like.

Fine dining restaurant Tern, currently based on Worthing Pier, revealed last week that it will be moving to a bigger, permanent base.

Tern, run by three-time rosette-winning chef Johnny Stanford, currently operates out of the front part of the first-floor space in the southern pavilion, which is home to Perch on the Pier.

Johnny and the team said they were grateful for the two years they had spent on the pier, but were ready to move on, adding: “Over that time we’ve grown, and have reached the inevitable point where the space which once felt like everything, now feels like just the beginning. It’s time for the next step for us, and it’s going to be a good one!”

Yesterday, on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the team revealed more details about what the new space will be like – with the restaurant set to be light-filled and minimalistic, with a separate, low-light cocktail bar.

The one thing they still haven’t revealed is where the new restaurant will be.

The new post read: “After two years of cooking, serving, learning and growing in our small piece of Worthing, we’re getting ready to open a new door.

“We’ve found the right space. A split level building in the heart of Worthing - quietly beautiful and full of possibility. A place to truly grow into. To stretch our wings. To take everything we’ve learned so far and do it more deeply, more freely, and more creatively. Giving each part of the guest experience room to breathe.

“Upstairs will be our restaurant, light-filled and minimal, textural and welcoming. An honest and grounded dining space, reflecting the restaurant’s commitment to British ingredients and thoughtful hospitality. As ever - our open kitchen will be the heart of the restaurant. It’s where we’ll create the kind of food that first brought Tern to life: produce-led, seasonal, expressive, but never overworked. Rooted in Sussex, shaped by the coast, and driven by instinct more than ego.

“Downstairs, the mood shifts. We’re leaning into what we do best, by building a dedicated cocktail bar made for lingering, with low lighting, great music and better drinks. You will find an eclectic curation of art, statement lighting and a raw-yet-refined energy. Rich textures, tiled accents, and bold mixed furniture to invite connection and spontaneity.

“Tern has always been about more than the food. It’s about rhythm. About warmth. About choosing materials that feel good in the hand and ingredients that speak for themselves. It’s about care - for the people we serve, the people we work with, and the wider systems we’re part of.

“This new premises will let us do all of that with more clarity and purpose. To keep practice fair. To keep waste low. To keep finding joy in the work, through purpose. To create something that’s sustainable in every sense.

“This is the next chapter. One that holds everything we’ve been and everything we hope to become. We want to take you with us, follow along to find out how you can be a part of the future of Tern!”

In October last year, Tern was forced to close for several weeks due when Worthing Pier was closed for safety reasons after part of the structure suffered storm damage. While it couldn’t operate from the pier, Tern operated a pop-up out of East Beach Café in Littlehampton.

For more information, see its Facebook page.