Worthing restaurant launches crowdfunding bid to raise £65,000 for move

Tern restaurant in Worthing has teased more details about its move to a new location

A fine dining restaurant in Worthing is hoping to raise £65,000 to fund its move to a new location.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tern restaurant’s crowdfunding bid will go live on July 1, according to its Facebook page, with those choosing to give money getting ‘opening night invites, meals, merch, or long-term perks’ in return.

The venue announced last month that it was moving from Worthing Pier to a bigger, permanent premises of its own. It revealed earlier this month the new restaurant would be in Warwick Street, and would feature a split-level space with a cocktail bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowdfunding document states: “We’ve found the perfect property, in the perfect location — a space that could become everything we’ve dreamed of and more. But it needs work. A lot of it.

“To realise the full potential of this space, we’re raising £130,000. We’ve already secured £65,000 in investment, and now we’re asking for your support to raise the next £65,000 to bring this vision to life. These funds will allow us to build a fully equipped commercial kitchen including extraction, install a dedicated cocktail bar, and transform the venue into a true destination, rooted in community and ready for the future.”

Tern was started in 2023 by by three-time rosette-winning chef Johnny Stanford. It is currently located in the southern pavilion on Worthing Pier.

On the Facebook page, the restaurant adds: “So… what is crowdfunding, and why are we doing it? Crowdfunding means raising money directly from the people who believe in what we’re building, and those people are you!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead of going the traditional investor route, we’re inviting our future guests, friends, and community to help us open Tern together.

“It’s not a donation. It’s a give and get - you choose a reward (like opening night invites, meals, merch, or long-term perks), pledge your support, and we use that money to bring Tern to life.

“This model lets us stay independent and build Tern the way it should be built: with care, creativity, and no compromises. Every pound goes toward the things that matter - the open kitchen, the handmade bar, the lighting, the local trades, the finishing touches.

“Why does this suit us? Because Tern is all about people. Slower hospitality. Seasonality. Craft. Community. And crowdfunding is hospitality in action. It’s about trust, relationships, and shared excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So how does it work? Pick a reward tier – Pledge your support

“We’ll keep you updated every step of the way. You get your reward when we open! If you’ve ever dreamed of helping open a restaurant, this is your moment.

“Be part of it from the beginning. Help us shape something special in Worthing. And when we open the doors, you’ll know: I helped build this.”

In October last year, Tern was forced to close for several weeks due when Worthing Pier was closed for safety reasons after part of the structure suffered storm damage. While it couldn’t operate from the pier, Tern operated a pop-up out of East Beach Café in Littlehampton.