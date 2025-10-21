Worthing restaurant launches new menu – 'we have so much more to offer than people realise'

Issa Sushi, in South Street, Worthing, has added new items including bao buns to its already wide range of dishes from across Asia.

The launch was held on Monday afternoon, with mayor Cathy Glynn-Davies in attendance, as well as food bloggers and other business owners.

One of the owners, Sahil Ahmad, said: “Today we’re launching our new menu and the main message we are trying to get across is we might be called Issa Sushi, but we’re not just a sushi restaurant.

"We’re the only restaurant in Worthing to sell ramen, we have a lot of Japanese dishes, pan-Asian, Korean and of course our signature dishes.

"People don’t always realise we’re a restaurant, they think we’re a takeaway, so we want people to come in and see what we have to offer.”

The new menu has added bao buns, additional bento boxes, pad Thai spring rolls and more to the restaurant’s offering. There is also a new selection of Asian cocktails.

The restaurant has six chefs, and six front-of-house staff. The chefs have all worked at the restaurant for a long time and have a huge amount of experience. Sahil added: “Our chefs go through three years of just washing rice. Sushi is an art, and if you don’t get the rice and the seasoning correct, your sushi will never be right.”

Issa Sushi opened in 2016. Sahil said business had been going well, but said some of the roadworks for the last year had damaged its lunch trade.

He was hoping the menu refresh and getting the word out there about the business would help get more people coming through the doors.

He added: “We hope to see people come in and try our food and have some drinks. Once people come in, they can see their food being made, they can smell it. There is nowhere for us to hide with an open kitchen.

"Everything is cooked completely fresh.”

Issa Sushi is part of the Miso Hospitality Group, run by Sahil and his family. It includes Spice I Am in Goring Road, Lemongrass in Rustington and Chichester, Miso Asia in Chichester and a new venue soon to open in Petersfield.

Sahil said it was important to him and his family to give the people in Worthing the very best experience, as it is the town they live and work in.

He added: “We are local, it means a lot for us to have the support of people here. We always want to give things to people of Worthing first. We were the first Japanese here in Worthing. Any ideas we want to launch we try them out here.

"We have had a tough time of late, but we know things will turn around and we will make it work because it means a lot to us.”

For more information, or to book a table, see the website.

1 . Issa Sushi Pan-Asian restaurant Issa Sushi in Worthing has launched a new menu Photo: Katherine HM

