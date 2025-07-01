Worthing restaurant raises almost £40,000 in first day of fundraising for new home

‘Powered by British produce, local relationships, and community trust’, chef/director of Tern Johnny Stanford last month revealed his new and permanent restaurant would be located in Warwick Street.

The news came after it was announced at the end of May that Tern would be leaving its current base on Worthing Pier, which opened in 2023. The crowdfunder appeal went live today (July 1) and is already sitting at more than £38,000.

Johnny said: “It was the most incredible place to launch Tern, but now the time has come to move on. With your help, the team is ready to take the next step: to create a permanent home for Tern and for everyone who believes in what it stands for.”

Tern has already earned 2 AA Rosettes and a place in the Michelin Guide. Its refined, ever-evolving tasting menus are rooted entirely in British ingredients, selected at peak season through close relationships with farmers, fishermen, and foragers. Each dish blends classical and modern technique to honour the origin and flavour of every ingredient — whether humble or rare. The drinks list follows suit: an all-British curation of spirits, low-intervention wines and inventive cocktails, showcasing producers who share the team’s values of transparency, creativity and care.

Johnny added: “Tern’s growth has been steady and sincere – and now it needs a space that matches its ambition. The new venue, located on Warwick Street in the heart of Worthing, will offer two distinct but connected experiences. Upstairs: a light-filled dining room and fully open kitchen with tactile materials and thoughtful lighting. Downstairs: a darker, warmer cocktail bar for low-lit evenings and unexpected moments. A place built to share, to linger, to belong.”

The team has already raised £65,000 in investment and launched the crowdfunder to raise the remaining £65,000 needed to bring this dream to life. These funds will build a professional kitchen, a bespoke bar, and transform the venue into a totally new restaurant.

“This isn’t just about a bigger space,” said Johnny. “It’s about deepening what we started. Cooking with care, supporting the producers we love, creating something Worthing can be proud of. We’ll never be rich doing it this way, but we’ll sleep well. We know where every ingredient comes from, who grew it, how it got here. That’s the deal.”

Every element at Tern is grounded in local relationships. From Slake Spirits in Worthing, The Bee Butler at the foot of Cissbury Ring, and Titch Hill Vineyard in Sompting, to Knepp, Trenchmore, Kinsbrook, Artelium, Hidden Springs, Ridgeview, Aldbourne, Sov’ran, and Loxwood Meadworks, each part of the menu, food and drink alike, tells a story of trust, locality and soul.

Beyond the plate, Tern collaborates with independent artists and makers like Hello Dodo (merchandise) and Chintz and Wood (eco dying restaurant linen with kitchen waste), strengthening Worthing’s creative economy and deepening its community ties.

“From day one, it’s felt like we were building something with Worthing, not just in it,” Johnny said. “There’s a generosity here, a shared way of doing things with soul. We want to honour that. This crowdfunder is our way of saying: come with us.

“Supporters aren’t donating, they’re choosing something tangible: a dinner, a cocktail workshop, an event, or a piece of limited-edition merch. Each pledge helps build the next chapter, and each reward can be redeemed once the doors open. It’s community-funded, value-led, and rooted in transparency.

“Worthing’s got this brilliant, understated energy. It’s full of people making things with soul - not for the spotlight, just because it matters. That’s the kind of place Tern was always meant to grow in.”

