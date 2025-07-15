Worthing restaurant to expand by opening new café next door

A town centre restaurant has revealed its plan to open a new café.

Efes Town, which opened in Portland Road at the end of 2023, has taken on the empty unit next door to allow it to create Efes Town Café.

The unit was previously occupied by Dice Board Game Lounge, which opened in 2022 and sadly closed in July, 2024.

“We’re really excited to be expanding the EFES brand with the launch of the new Efes Town Café,” said Savas Ulyyol, joint owner. “We’re aiming to open shortly after the summer, bringing Worthing some fresh and exciting new dishes. We can’t wait to reveal more about our new venture and menu very soon, We would like to thank everyone for their amazing support since we opened EFES Town Restaurant.”

Turkish restaurant Efes already has a restaurant in Clifton Road, so this will be the third venture under the same name. Efes Town opened in the space previously occupied by The Fat Greek Taverna.

Melanie Peters from Rocket Social Media, who runs the Worthing and Adur Food and Drink Group, said: “It’s brilliant to see the EFES brand growing and bringing fresh energy into Worthing town centre. It’s great news for the local food scene and I’m really looking forward to seeing what exciting new flavours and dishes they’ll be serving up — Worthing’s food scene just keeps getting better!”