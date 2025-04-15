Worthing restaurant to have summer pop-up at popular West Sussex venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Worthing’s top restaurants will have a pop-up at Goodwood Racecourse this summer.

Award-winning venue CrabShack will be serving fresh seasonal seafood on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 May and again over the May Festival on 23 and 24 May at Double Trigger Restaurant, giving racegoers that first taste of summer by the sea.

The family-run restaurant on Worthing seafront is nationally acclaimed for its fresh fish and seafood plates, serving the likes of whole dressed crab, Sicilian inspired fish stew, cockle and shrimp popcorn, with all seafood sustainably sourced.

Crabshack co-owner, Sarah Tinker-Taylor, said: “We all really enjoyed our time at Goodwood last year taking over the Double Trigger Restaurant and seafood bar. It was a completely different experience for our whole team. We are so pleased to be asked back for a second year and are looking forward to two busy racing fixtures. It’s such a beautiful racecourse and the crew at Goodwood made us feel very welcome.”

It has been a busy year for CrabShack, with a six-weeks of building work just completed. And last week, it was also announced the restaurant had been named Best Sussex Restaurant at the BRAVO Awards for the third year in a row.

For a Mexican vibe, Worthing-based Saltio will also be plating up mouth-watering tacos during the summer.

Named in honour of the three-time Goodwood Cup winner, Double Trigger, this restaurant is perfectly placed to take advantage of views over the Horse Walk at Goodwood Racecourse.

James Crespi, Goodwood Racecourse director, said: “We are delighted to be working with an array of local businesses again in 2025. Last year our Double Trigger restaurant hosted award-winning local pop-ups for the first time. For 2025 we will have an even broader variety of flavours from some of Sussex’s best food and drink outlets. There’s something for everyone at Goodwood Racecourse.”

Tickets are available to purchase at Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.