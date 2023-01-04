A Worthing restaurant owner has been recognised by Prince William and Kate for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An Instagram story, shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales for their Together At Christmas campaign, named the Mahaan Restaurant’s Askor Ali as one of the community heroes who were welcomed to Westminster Abbey for a carol service in December.

The event was held to ‘shine a light’ on people ‘doing selfless and often life-changing things’ in their communities.

The post read: "It was a pleasure to welcome so many to Westminster Abbey and we wanted to tell you a few of their stories.

During the pandemic, Askor Ali and his team from the Mahaan made food deliveries to vulnerable people, offering meals to NHS staffs and care workers

“Restaurateur Askor Ali supported local charities, homelessness projects, NHS staff, nursing homes and many more people in the community by providing much needed food and meals throughout the pandemic.”

Mr Ali, who runs the Mahaan Restaurant in Montague Street, said he was honoured to be recognised, adding: “It’s something very special for me. I didn’t realise it would be published like this. I feel very honoured and special.”

Mr Ali said he received a phone call from the Lord-Lieutenants’s office after someone had recommended his name.

"The asked whether I would be interested to go to the carol service at Westminster Abbey. This is something you don’t say no to.

"I was very happy. I didn’t know anything about it until then.”

The restaurateur and chef said the day itself was ‘very special’.

"I got myself ready and prepared wondering where I would be sitting and who I would be seeing,” Mr Ali said. “I was really excited.

“I saw some of the Royals walk past, including Kate and William, which made my day.

Mr Ali and his team delivered 160 free meals to Worthing Hospital and also provided ten free meals every night for vulnerable people

“The church was full, with lots of people from different ethnic minorities from every part the country. It was a really nice and very joyful day for me.”

"Going to a carol service sitting with royal family close by was really nice and special for the family.”

During the pandemic, Mr Ali and his team from the Mahaan made food deliveries to vulnerable people, offering meals to NHS staffs and care workers. The Worthing ‘Covid curry hero’ was given special recognition by national trade magazine Curry Life in December 2020.

Speaking to Curry Life at the time, Mr Ali said: "Our NHS and social care sector have worked tirelessly this year to provide support to the many people who need it across the UK, often in exceptionally difficult circumstances and they are still doing a great job for the community and I was just doing my bit.

"During the first lockdown, we have delivered 160 free meals to Worthing Hospital and also provided ten free meals every night for vulnerable people in our locality."

Mr Ali told SussexWorld he ‘never thought’ about getting any recognition for his selfless work, adding: “We did what we needed to do at the time without thinking about any reward of anything.

"We were just trying to help the people in the community as much as possible.”

On appearing on Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram page, he said: “My children forwarded it to me and said your famous. I would like to say a big thank you to the person who nominated me.

"I’m really happy and honoured. It’s given me new hope and motivation to do more for the community and local people.”

