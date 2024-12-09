The owners of a former Worthing nightclub have posted a hint on social media that they could be back in business soon, whilst their former home is on the market.

Angels Bar & Club shut down at 10 High Street in June this year – just 18 months after opening.

It was set up in a derelict High Street property near the seafront, which used to house Bar Ten. Hailed as an iconic venue for the town, the new owners wanted to ‘bring the good times back into Worthing’.

The owners said the eventual decision to close was not ‘made lightly’ and came after ‘careful consideration of the challenges we have faced’.

A social media post read: “Over the past 18 months, your support and loyalty have been the cornerstone of our success. We have cherished the relationships we’ve built and the community we have been a part of. Your patronage has meant the world to us, and we are deeply grateful for the trust and confidence you placed in Angels.

“Unfortunately, rising costs and changing customer habits have made it increasingly difficult to sustain our operations. Despite our best efforts to adapt, these factors have proven insurmountable, leading us to the difficult decision to close our doors.”

This farewell post did end with a cryptic statement, which read: “As one story ends at this particular venue another starts.”

Six months on, a new video has been posted on the Angels Facebook page stating ‘news coming soon’, with two emojis – a clock and finger to lips – in the caption.

High Street premises is up for sale

Meanwhile, Angels’ former home, 10 High Street, Worthing, is on the market for £1,250,000, according to a listing on Rightmove.

The listing for a ‘high street retail property for sale’, reads: “Situated in the heart of Worthing town centre, close to the seafront, main shopping parades and within easy reach of Worthing mainline station.

"A substantial premises made up of two adjoining units each with separate entrances and is offered with vacant possession.

“The premises are predominantly open plan and consist of a part mezzanine seating area with bar which overlooks the main dance area located on the ground floor, comprising of bar, seating booths and DJ area. An internal door leads to a further self contained bar area with dance floor and additional seating.

"This substantial premises has potential for future development STP.

"Please note there have been some alterations, including repositioning of the main bar, since this floor plan was prepared.”

Offers are invited in the region of £1,250,000 for the freehold interest. Read more at www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143048408#/