Worthing retail unit is available to buy for more than two million pounds
Vanderwald Estates Ltd, Edgware has marketed 56 Montague Street in Worthing town centre – which is let to discount store Poundland until 2028.
The site description reads: “We are pleased to bring to market this excellent commercial investment unit in Worthing.
"The unit is on the ground floor of a prominent building, situated in the heart of a pedestrian promenade. It is a large unit totalling 20,645 square foot, with full glass frontage of approximately 70 foot.
"The unit has access from both Montague Street and Chandos Road. The property occupies a prime position on Montague Street, in the centre of the Worthing retail area, benefiting from strong pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
"The shop is let to Poundland on a ten-year full repairing and insuring (FRI) lease until July 22, 2028. The lease is within the L&T act. The rent is £250,000 +vat p.a.”
According to the listing on Rightmove, the property is available for £2,500,000.
The Local Democracy Service reported in August that more than a dozen flats are to be built above the Poundland store in Worthing town centre. Developers Worthing Holdings Ltd applied for a change-of-use to allow for flats at 56 Montague Street.
