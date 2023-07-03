Popular local food company, Perch, confirmed in May that it would be opening a new pizza restaurant to replace Bayside Social. Renovation works had to be completed before the new business could open.

Perch managing director Alex Coombes revealed on social media this afternoon (Monday, July 3) that ‘Perch Pizza is a go’.

Speaking ahead of the opening of his fourth site, Alex said: “We will do breakfast, lunch and dinner there. The breakfast isn’t going to be pizza but it will be something reflective of the site and the location. We will offer modern, English-style breakfasts.

The sign for Perch Pizza in Worthing went up in June. Photo: Sussex World

"There will be a simple pizza menu and we hope to bring in delivery, at some point. We will employ 30 to 40 staff members there during the summer.

Perch Pizza has replaced MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt’s Bayside Social, which closed in May due to ‘rising costs and the long-lasting effects of COVID’. Click here to read more.

Its replacement, Perch – founded in 2015 – has three additional venues, on Worthing Pier and Lancing seafront as well as in Eastbourne.

“We are mega excited about being open for the summer,” Alex said last month. “It’s a great location. We really like the town of Worthing.

Perch directors Hannah Castle, Ella Debaes, Viktoria Davis and Alex Coombes

"We are seaside café specialists. It’s nice to try a new offer for us.

"Even though we sold hundreds and thousands of pizzas from our site in Lancing, it’s nice to have a fully dedicated site. We have been researching and expanding our pizza operation over the last couple of months. We’ve been travelling around to find out what we want to do and how we want to serve.

“We’ve got equipment coming from amazing manufacturers and suppliers from around the world to give a great offer there. We are really pushing to do something that is great value for money that is much more family-friendly.”

